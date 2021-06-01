Brazil registers 860 COVID-19 deaths on Monday
01-06-2021
Brazil registered 860 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 30,434 new cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered 462,791 total coronavirus deaths and 16,545,554 total confirmed cases.
