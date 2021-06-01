Left Menu

Brazil registers 860 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 02:54 IST
Brazil registers 860 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

Brazil registered 860 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 30,434 new cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 462,791 total coronavirus deaths and 16,545,554 total confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official launch

(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official lau...

 India
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach

BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021