Japan to begin COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces on June 21

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-06-2021 07:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 07:14 IST
  Country:
  • Japan

Japan plans to start COVID-19 vaccination at workplaces and universities on June 21 to speed up the country's inoculation drive, a top government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Moderna Inc vaccines will be used for those areas, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

