Indore civic body, state health dept conduct test of COVID norm violators

A team of Indore municipal corporation and state health department have been conducting COVID-19 tests of those who flout COVID norms at every major crossroads of the city.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-06-2021 07:23 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 07:23 IST
Pragya Gupta, Nurse, collecting sample of a man in Indore (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
A team of Indore municipal corporation and state health department have been conducting COVID-19 tests of those who flout COVID norms at every major crossroads of the city. Reports of the tests are sent on mobile phones. A team of the health department arranges for the treatment for anyone whose report comes positive.

"We have set up camps at various locations for conducting COVID tests. Those who do not wear masks we tell them and make them aware of it. We are doing Rapid Antigen tests generally and RT-PCR tests of those whose case seems serious. If someone comes positive, our team arranges for their treatment," Manish Khatwa, zone official, Municipal Corporation, told ANI. He also said that they are collecting Aadhar Card details and mobile numbers of all whose tests they do.

Pragya Gupta, Nurse, health department, said: "Our aim is to get people tested as soon as possible. We are doing this in order to ease up the lockdown restrictions. Earlier, we used to go home to home for sampling, but now we are doing random sampling by catching those who violate COVID norms on the roads and doing their tests." She also informed that their target is to conduct 100 tests daily and they manage to do 80-90 tests and added that they did not have a single positive case for the last two days. (ANI)

