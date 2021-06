BRIEF-Sinovac Biotech Supplied Over 600 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of End-May

Sinovac Biotech:

* SAYS IT HAS SUPPLIED OVER 600 MILLION DOSES OF ITS COVID-19 VACCINE AT HOME AND ABROAD AS OF END-MAY

* SAYS OVER 430 MILLION DOSES OF ITS CORONAVAC SHOT HAVE BEEN ADMINISTERED AS OF END-MAY

