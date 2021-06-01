Left Menu

India reports 127,510 new COVID-19 infections, 2,795 deaths

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-06-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 09:30 IST
India reported on Tuesday its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections since April 8 at 127,510 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,795.

The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 28.2 million, while the death toll has reached 331,895, health ministry data showed.

