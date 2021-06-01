India reports 127,510 new COVID-19 infections, 2,795 deaths

India reported on Tuesday its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections since April 8 at 127,510 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,795.

The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 28.2 million, while the death toll has reached 331,895, health ministry data showed.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)