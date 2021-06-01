Left Menu

UP CM directs sero survey to understand prevalence of COVID-19 in urban, remote areas

In this situation, the sero survey could be a significant step, the spokesperson said.With a recovery rate of around 97 per cent and a positivity rate of below one per cent in the state, the government has taken an initiative to run a vaccination campaign that will target one crore people in June.The campaign that started on Tuesday will focus on the beneficiaries of both age groups -- 18-44 as well as those above 45 years of age -- and will be conducted in all 75 districts of the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-06-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 10:01 IST
In a bid to understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in the urban and remote areas of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to conduct a ''sero survey'' in the state. The serological survey will be launched on June 4 to help find the volume of immunity against the coronavirus being developed in the state's people, an official spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

''The samples will be collected from June 4 and will enable an assessment of the updated status of the infection at different scales, including gender and age,'' the chief minister said.

The survey involves testing the blood serum of a group of individuals to determine the presence of antibodies against the coronavirus.

The report of the survey is expected to be released by the end of June.

There are people who did not undergo RT-PCR tests and could be asymptomatic. In this situation, the sero survey could be a significant step, the spokesperson said.

With a recovery rate of around 97 per cent and a positivity rate of below one per cent in the state, the government has taken an initiative to run a vaccination campaign that will target one crore people in June.

The campaign that started on Tuesday will focus on the beneficiaries of both age groups -- 18-44 as well as those above 45 years of age -- and will be conducted in all 75 districts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

