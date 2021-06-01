Left Menu

Govt permits supply of liquid oxygen to certain industries, projects on temporary basis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 10:52 IST
Govt permits supply of liquid oxygen to certain industries, projects on temporary basis
Representative image Image Credit: picryl
  • Country:
  • India

With the number of coronavirus cases coming down, the government has permitted oxygen manufacturing units to supply oxygen to certain industries such as MSMEs, food processing plants, and infrastructure projects, temporarily.

This supply, however, would be subjected to ensuring an adequate supply of liquid medical oxygen to hospitals and other medical purposes as per demands of states/UTs as well as adequate supply to industries/sectors such as ampules and vials, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing of oxygen cylinders and PSA plants, neutral glass tubing and defense forces. In April, the center banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes except in nine specified industries because of the shortage of the essential public health commodity in several states amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the commerce and industry ministry, has proposed the home ministry for resuming the supply of oxygen to the industries other than the industries exempted by the home ministry.

The department has asked for the supply to furnaces, refineries, steel, aluminum, copper processing plants; infrastructure projects and plants; MSMEs, exporters of manufacturing sector requiring oxygen for production; and food processing units.

''In this regard, DPIIT may allow usage of liquid oxygen'' to these ''industries/projects/units temporarily,'' according to an office memorandum of the home ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
3
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India
4
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021