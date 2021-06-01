Left Menu

States, UTs have stock of more than 1.57 crore COVID-19 vaccines: Centre

More than 1.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses 1,57,74,331 are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said. In addition, it has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 11:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than 1.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 23 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 21,51,48,659 doses, the ministry said. ''More than 1.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses (1,57,74,331) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered,'' it said. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them vaccines free of cost. In addition, it has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs.

