Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 01-06-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 12:24 IST
Malaysia reports 7,105 new coronavirus cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Malaysia reported 7,105 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections recorded in the country to 579,462.

Malaysia entered a strict two-week lockdown on Tuesday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. It saw record daily infections and deaths on Saturday, though the numbers have dipped since.

Also Read: Malaysia reports record COVID-19 deaths for second successive day

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

