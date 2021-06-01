Left Menu

Pakistan CPI inflation rate at 10.87% y/y in May - statistics bureau

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 01-06-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 13:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's annual inflation rate slightly eased to 10.87% year-on-year in May, its statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

That compared with an annual consumer price index increase of 11.1% in the previous month. The data came days ahead of the country's annual budget.

Prices of essential commodities, including chicken, eggs, meat, vegetables, pulses, sugar, and rice, have been on the rise, hitting hard a population already under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic.

