Pakistan CPI inflation rate at 10.87% y/y in May - statistics bureau

Pakistan's annual inflation rate slightly eased to 10.87% year-on-year in May, its statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

That compared with an annual consumer price index increase of 11.1% in the previous month. The data came days ahead of the country's annual budget.

Prices of essential commodities, including chicken, eggs, meat, vegetables, pulses, sugar, and rice, have been on the rise, hitting hard a population already under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic.

