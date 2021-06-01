Taiwan reports 327 new domestic COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 13:21 IST
Taiwan reported 327 domestic COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 65 cases added to the totals for recent days as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.
