Left Menu

Taiwan reports 327 new domestic COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 13:21 IST
Taiwan reports 327 new domestic COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reported 327 domestic COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 65 cases added to the totals for recent days as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

Also Read: Hot, drought-hit Taiwan struck by power cuts for second time in a week

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021