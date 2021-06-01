Left Menu

Russia reports 9,500 new COVID-19 cases, 372 deaths

01-06-2021
Russia reports 9,500 new COVID-19 cases, 372 deaths
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere
Russia on Tuesday reported 9,500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,669 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 5,081,417.

The government coronavirus task force said that 372 people had died of coronavirus-related causes in the same period, pushing the death toll to 121,873.

The federal statistics agency, which has kept a separate toll, has said that Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

