Black fungus: 1,292 patients undergoing treatment in Karnataka

As many as 1,292 people are undergoing treatment for black fungus (Mucormycosis) in Karnataka, informed the state health department on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-06-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 14:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as 1,292 people are undergoing treatment for black fungus (Mucormycosis) in Karnataka, informed the state health department on Tuesday. The state has so far reported 1,370 cases out of which 27 patients have been discharged and 51 have succumbed to the fungus.

Bengaluru Urban Khurda district accounted for the most number of infections with 557 cases. While 540 people are still under treatment in the state capital, 11 people have recovered and 6 patients have died so far. Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said that Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda held talks with more than eight companies for black fungus medicine.

"About 80,000 vials are in the market. The state has received 8-10 thousand vials so far... The medicines are being distributed to black fungus-infected persons who were admitted to either a government hospital or a private hospital," the Karnataka Health Minister said. The Karnataka government had initially announced a 14-day 'close down' from April 27 but has now imposed a lockdown in the state till June 7 owing to the rising number of COVID-19 infections.. (ANI)

