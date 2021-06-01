Left Menu

German health agency to reduce coronavirus risk level to "high"

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-06-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 14:16 IST
German health agency to reduce coronavirus risk level to "high"
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease is to reduce the coronavirus risk level for the country to "high" from "very high" as the situation improves, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday.

"We have grounds for optimism," said Spahn at a news conference with the head of the RKI, Lothar Wieler, who said developments were improving but the pandemic was not yet over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021