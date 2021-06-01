Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Peru's death toll now worst in the world per capita

Peru on Monday almost tripled its official COVID-19 death toll to 180,764, following a government review, making it the country with the worst death rate per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Peru has been among the hardest hit Latin American countries, with its hospitals overcrowded with patients and demand for oxygen outstripping availability. Experts had long warned that the true death toll was being undercounted in official statistics.

The government said it will now update its death count, which stood at 69,342 as of Sunday, in part because of a lack of testing that made it difficult to confirm whether a person had died due to the virus or some other cause. Venezuela begins vaccination program

Hundreds of senior citizens and health workers stood in long lines on Monday to get vaccinated as part of Venezuela's inoculation campaign, which has been held up by payment problems and political disputes. The government of President Nicolas Maduro for months said it was unable to pay for vaccines due to U.S. sanctions, but last month announced it had come up with the funds to enter the global COVAX program.

The campaign that officially began over the weekend is using vaccines provided by Russia and China. Reuters data shows that only 1.1% of the population has received at least one vaccine shot so far. Eli Lilly gets Indian emergency use nod for drug combination

Eli Lilly and Co's antibody-drug combination has received emergency use approval in India for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19, bolstering the country's arsenal of medicines to tackle a devastating second wave. A combination of the U.S. drugmaker's monoclonal antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab has been approved for restricted use in emergencies in hospital settings in adults.

Monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies that the body generates to fight infection. Australia's Victoria calls for patience

Australia's Victoria state authorities said on Tuesday that it was still unclear whether a snap one-week lockdown to contain a fresh COVID-19 outbreak would end as planned on Thursday night, as the state grapples with a growing virus outbreak. Australia's second-most populous state was plunged into lockdown on May 27 after the state reported its first locally transmitted cases in nearly three months early last week.

Nine new locally acquired COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday taking the total infections in the clusters to 54. Tuesday's data includes six cases announced on Monday which were recorded after the midnight cut-off deadline. Coronavirus variants get new names

Coronavirus variants with clunky, alphanumeric names have now been assigned the letters of the Greek Alphabet in a bid to simplify discussion and pronunciation while avoiding stigma. The World Health Organization revealed the new names on Monday amid criticism that those given by scientists such as the so-called South African variant which goes by multiple names including B.1.351, 501Y.V2, and 20H/501Y.V2 were too complicated.

As such, the four variants considered of concern by the U.N. agency and known generally by the public as the UK, South Africa, Brazil, and India variants have now been given the letters Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta according to the order of their detection.

