Odisha reports record 37 COVID deaths in a day

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-06-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 15:24 IST
Odisha reported the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as 37 people lost their lives, taking the toll to 2,791, a Health Department official said.

The state also reported 8,735 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,73,732. These cases were detected after testing 62,293 samples.

At present, there are 89,956 active cases in Odisha.

In the last 24 hours, 10,405 people have recovered.

The total recovery stands at 6,80,932.

In all, 711 people have died of COVID-19 in the state in May. Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located, has alone accounted for 471 deaths, followed by Ganjam (284), Sundergarh (270) and Cuttack (165).

Five of the latest deaths were reported from Angul and four people each died in Cuttack and Kalahandi.

Of the new infections, 4,892 were detected at quarantine centres, while the rest 3,843 were local contact cases.

Khurda district reported the highest 1,222 new cases, followed by Cuttack (673) and Balasore (566).

Among those who died was noted football coach Nanda Kishore Patnaik.

Patnaik, 65, died at a private COVID-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Born in Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district, he had represented Odisha twice in Junior Football Championship, in 1977 and 1978. He became coach in 1992-93 and trained women footballers.

International women footballers Sradhanjali Samantray, Ranjita Mohanty and Prasanti Pradhan were trained by him.

