38 pc of total Covid deaths in Punjab took place in May alone

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 15:32 IST
Around 38 per cent of the coronavirus-related deaths in Punjab took place in May alone, while the month also saw 1,96,634 new cases or 35 per cent of the state's infection count, according to official data.

Punjab, which has the highest case fatality rate of 2.4 per cent in the country, registered more than 100 deaths due to COVID-19 every single day in May, according to the medical bulletin data.

The state saw a record 231 deaths in a single day on May 18.

Punjab had reported a total of 9,022 fatalities due to the infection as on April 30. The toll rose to 14,550, as on May 31, showing 5,528 more people losing their lives to the contagion in that month, the data stated.

Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mohali, Patiala and Amritsar were some of the districts worst affected due to the virus.

In May, Ludhiana registered a maximum of 624 Covid-linked fatalities, followed by 495 in Amritsar, 447 in Patiala, 365 in Mohali and 296 in Jalandhar, according to the data.

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Mohali districts have so far witnessed a total of 1,999; 1,457; 1,378; 1,224 and 960 deaths, respectively.

On May 31, Punjab's infection tally stood at 5,67,607 while it was 3,70,973 on April 30.

The state had registered the highest single-day spike of 9,100 new cases on May 8.

Meanwhile, Punjab has been witnessing a decline in the number of fresh cases for the past several days. The number of active cases has also come down to 36,433 as against 79,963 on May 12.

To contain the spread of the infection, the state government had imposed Covid restrictions including night curfew and weekend lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

