Poland to vaccinate 12-year-olds, join EU COVID certificate scheme

Poland will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children aged 12-15 from June 7 and is also joining an EU certificate scheme to make travel easier, ministers said on Tuesday.

The European Commission on Friday authorised the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in that age group after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the shot was safe and effective for them. "Due to the decisions of the European Medicines Agency and the recommendation of the Medical Council, we have made a decision that from June 7, vaccinations of children aged 12 to 15 will begin. This is 2.5 million students," Michal Dworczyk, the minister in charge of the country's vaccination drive, told a news conference.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski also said that as of Tuesday Poland was joining the European Union's COVID certificate programme, intended to make travelling in the bloc easier. This makes Poland one of the first seven countries to join the programme, which will formally start on July 1, he said.

"Poland is among the leaders who will be able to issue these certificates for the use of their citizens from June 1," Niedzielski said.

