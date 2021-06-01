Left Menu

Haryana CM receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar has taken his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 01-06-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 17:30 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar receiving his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar has taken his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The CM had received his first dose of the vaccine on April 30, after which he urged people to encourage others to do the same.

"Let us contribute towards building a safe nation and making India corona-free. Today I have taken first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to the people of the state, to take the vaccine and encourage others around you to do the same," Kattar tweeted in Hindi after taking first dose. The state has administered a total of 58,87,571 Covid-19 vaccines, wherein 48,91,726 people have received their first dose, whereas 9,95,845 got their second jab of the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

