Steel Minister dedicates to nation JSPL's 270-bed COVID centre at Angul

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday dedicated to the nation a 270-bed COVID care centre at JSPL's steel plant in Angul, Odisha.

JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal, Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha Naba Kisore Das and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Dedicated a 270 bedded COVID care centre at JSPL's plant in Angul, Pradhan said in a tweet.

The centre is equipped with 270 oxygen supported beds, which includes 10 non-invasive ventilation beds and five ICU beds with ventilators, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said in a statement.

''The Steel Minister has appreciated JSPL's support to the government in fighting the pandemic. He has also appreciated Chairman Naveen Jindal for his leadership in supplying the lifesaving liquid medical oxygen to various hospitals across the country,'' it added.

The company plans to expand the capacity of the centre to 400 beds by July 2021.

''JSPL has always stood with the people at the time of need. As responsible corporate citizen, we always respond to the people's needs, especially during calamities. I hope this COVID care centre will efficiently serve the needs of the people of Angul and support the government in fighting the global pandemic,'' its Chairman Jindal said.

Local community members can avail of the facility that provides free COVID-19 testing, isolation centre, ambulance services, medical treatment with free medicines, food as well as counselling services, JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said. A dedicated team of doctors and paramedics have been engaged to provide 24x7 service at the centre, he added.

Besides, the company has been providing liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from its oxygen plant at Angul and other locations to various hospitals across the country. About 100 tonnes of LMO is being dispatched daily.

