Spain hopes relations with Morocco to be back to normal in "coming hours"

Spain hopes for diplomatic relations with Morocco to return to normality in the "coming hours," the Spanish government spokeswoman said on Tuesday shortly after a court rejected provisional custody for Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali.

Spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero added that the government expects Ghali, who is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a Spanish hospital, to return to where he came from once his health improves and wished him a speedy recovery.

