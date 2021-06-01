Left Menu

Spain hopes relations with Morocco to be back to normal in "coming hours"

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 17:51 IST
Spain hopes relations with Morocco to be back to normal in "coming hours"
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain hopes for diplomatic relations with Morocco to return to normality in the "coming hours," the Spanish government spokeswoman said on Tuesday shortly after a court rejected provisional custody for Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali.

Spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero added that the government expects Ghali, who is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a Spanish hospital, to return to where he came from once his health improves and wished him a speedy recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021