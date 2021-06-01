Spain hopes relations with Morocco to be back to normal in "coming hours"
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 17:51 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain hopes for diplomatic relations with Morocco to return to normality in the "coming hours," the Spanish government spokeswoman said on Tuesday shortly after a court rejected provisional custody for Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali.
Spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero added that the government expects Ghali, who is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a Spanish hospital, to return to where he came from once his health improves and wished him a speedy recovery.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Maria Jesus Montero
- Brahim
- Ghali
- Spain
- Morocco
- Polisario Front
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Jordan Larsson replaces injured Ibrahimovic in Sweden Euro 2020 squad
Polisario Front leader Ghali served with Spanish court summons in war crime case
Spain high court issues war crime case summons against Polisario Front leader Ghali
Spain's High Court rejects provisional custody for Polisario Front's Ghali
EURO 2020: Haaland, Ibrahimovic among stars missing out