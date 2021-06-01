Left Menu

Portugal plans to give COVID shots to 20-year-olds in August

Portugal expects to start vaccinating 20- to 30-year-olds at the beginning of August, the vaccine task force coordinator said on Tuesday, as the rollout speeds up across Europe. Most lockdown restrictions have been lifted, but masks remain mandatory outdoors in crowded places. Bars and nightclubs remain shut and restaurants and shops must comply with capacity restrictions.

Portugal expects to start vaccinating 20- to 30-year-olds at the beginning of August, the vaccine task force coordinator said on Tuesday, as the rollout speeds up across Europe. The announcement by Henrique Gouveia e Melo came after health authorities said last week those aged 40 or older will be inoculated from June 6 and those aged 30 or older from June 20.

Vaccinations of 30-year-olds should be completed by the end of July, Gouveia e Melo said. "At that stage, we will start vaccination of people over 20." Portugal, where COVID-19 cases are now stable after a devastating outbreak earlier this year, is in the second phase of its vaccination plan, targeting 50- to 65-year-olds.

Nearly 18% of the population of 10 million has received both doses of the vaccine so far. Most lockdown restrictions have been lifted, but masks remain mandatory outdoors in crowded places. Bars and nightclubs remain shut and restaurants and shops must comply with capacity restrictions.

