China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

A 41-year-old man in China's eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday. The man, a resident of the city of Zhenjiang, was hospitalised on April 28 after developing a fever and other symptoms, the NHC said in a statement.

Germany lowers coronavirus risk level as cases ease

Germany's public health agency lowered the coronavirus risk level to "high" from "very high" on Tuesday for the first time in 2021, reflecting a fall in the number of new infections, although the government stressed that the pandemic was not over.

A faster vaccination rollout, wider testing and the introduction of nationwide restrictions helped break a third wave of infections. The 7-day incidence rate monitored by Germany's disease fighting agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), fell to 35.2 per 100,000 people, less than a quarter the rate of around six weeks ago.

Consider global shortages before giving COVID-19 shots to teens, EU body says

European Union countries should take account of global shortages of COVID-19 vaccines before rolling out shots for adolescents, the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Tuesday. Last week, the EU drugs regulator authorised Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12. Its previous guidance was for adults aged 16 and above.

Moderna files for full U.S. approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc on Tuesday filed for full U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently only authorized for emergency use in the country, becoming the second drugmaker to seek a broader regulatory nod. The development comes weeks after rival Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE sought full approval for their COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

First AstraZeneca vaccine exports from Thailand to Philippines delayed - govt adviser

Delivery to the Philippines of the first batches of a promised 17 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine made in Thailand has been delayed by several weeks, a Philippine presidential adviser said on Tuesday. The delay raises questions about AstraZeneca's vaccine distribution plan in Southeast Asia, which depend on 200 million doses made by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by Thailand's king that is making vaccines for the first time.

Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names

Coronavirus variants with clunky, alphanumeric names have now been assigned the letters of the Greek alphabet to simplify discussion and pronunciation while avoiding stigma. The World Health Organization revealed the new names on Monday amid criticism that those given by scientists to strains such as the South African variant - which goes by multiple names including B.1.351, 501Y.V2 and 20H/501Y.V2 - were too complicated.

No change to India's two-dose schedule for AstraZeneca vaccine - govt adviser

India will stick to its schedule of giving two doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, a senior government adviser said on Tuesday. "India's Covishield schedule is of two doses... there is no change and Covaxin is also for two doses," government advisor V K Paul told reporters at a news conference.

EU to decide on Astrazeneca's $39 billion Alexion deal by July 5

EU antitrust regulators will decide by July 5 whether to clear Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca's $39 billion bid for U.S.-based Alexion, a European Commission filing showed on Tuesday. AstraZeneca sought EU approval on Monday for the deal, its largest ever in a bet on rare-disease immunology and to boost its business, which includes a fast-growing cancer medicines unit and a major COVID-19 vaccine.

Thai COVID-19 vaccine rollout will go ahead on time - minister

Thailand's health minister on Tuesday sought to reassure the public that a mass-immunisation programme would start as planned next week, amid anxiety over vaccine supplies and no relent in its deadliest COVID-19 outbreak yet. Thailand is struggling to contain its current, most severe outbreak and authorities have been scrambling to secure vaccines from more manufacturers, accompanied by mixed messages about how the mass vaccinations will be carried out.

Portugal plans to give COVID shots to 20-year-olds in August

Portugal expects to start vaccinating 20- to 30-year-olds at the beginning of August, the vaccine task force coordinator said on Tuesday, as the rollout speeds up across Europe. The announcement by Henrique Gouveia e Melo came after health authorities said last week those aged 40 or older will be inoculated from June 6 and those aged 30 or older from June 20.

