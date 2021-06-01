Left Menu

Mumbai vaccine supply EoI: BMC starts scrutiny of documents

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:39 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said it had started scrutiny of documents of nine of the ten entities which responded to a global Expression of Interest to supply one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses for Mumbai.

A BMC release said seven of these nine entities, whose documents are being scrutinised, have shown interest in supplying Sputnik V vaccine, while two have elicited interest in providing Sputnik Light, a single dose vaccine.

The ninth entity had said it was ready to supply whichever vaccine was available, the civic release said.

The tenth firm has backed out of the EoI, the BMC further informed.

The scrutiny of documents could take two to three days as it was important to ''examine the business relationship between suppliers who are willing to supply vaccines and companies that actually produce vaccines'', the BMC said.

The focus during the scrutiny process would assurance of supply on time, the number of days in which the vaccine would be delivered, the quantity of vaccines and payment rates and terms, the civic body added.

The metropolis' civic body had issued a global EoI on May 12 asking firms to respond within seven days, but after no one turned up, it had to extend this deadline further on May 18 and May 25.

