Left Menu

J-K admin caps price of RT-PCR test by pvt labs at Rs 400

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:40 IST
J-K admin caps price of RT-PCR test by pvt labs at Rs 400
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has fixed the price of RT-PCR test for COVID-19 conducted by private laboratories at Rs 400, an official order said.

Private laboratories in the Union Territory are presently charging Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 from the patients for the tests.

In an order, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo said in accordance with the directions of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, no private laboratory would charge any amount more than Rs 400 for RT-PCR test for COVID-19.

The cost of Rs 400 includes GST or taxes, if any, cost involved in pickup, packing and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting.

The people have been demanding that a cap be put on the price of RT-PCR tests by private laboratories who have been charging Rs 1500 to Rs 1600 from the patients at their labs and an extra Rs 200 if the sample is collected from a home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021