270-bed Covid care centre inaugurated in Odisha steel plant

PTI | Angul | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a 270-bed Covid care centre at a steel plant here in Odisha's Angul district on Tuesday in the presence of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das.

The Covid care centre set up inside the plant is equipped with 270 oxygen-supported beds, including 10 non- invasive ventilation beds and five ICU beds with ventilators, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said in a statement.

JSPL managing director V R Sharma said that there are plans to expand the capacity of the Covid centre to 400 beds by July.

Inaugurating the centre, Pradhan appreciated JSPL's support to the government in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The steel minister thanked the company for supplying liquid medical oxygen to various hospitals across the country, according to the statement.

Das too thanked JSPL for its efforts to extend oxygen, medical treatment and livelihood support for the local community to fight the pandemic.

''I hope this COVID Care Centre will efficiently serve the needs of people of Angul and support the government in fighting the global pandemic,'' JSPL chairperson Naveen Jindal who was present on the occasion said.

