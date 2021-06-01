MP: Drive-in vaccination facility launched in Indore
To give a boost to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination programme, the administration in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday launched a drive-in facility for people above 45 years of age.
''Dhanvantri drive-in'' vaccination centres have been opened at the Nehru Stadium, Dalal Bagh and Kankeshwari Devi Ground in the city, officials said.
Officials said the people above 45 years can get the jabs at these facilities by sitting in their cars or on two-wheelers.
The facility of on-the-spot registration is also made available at these spots.
The administration is also planning to launch the drive-in vaccination facility at three other places in the city, they said.
Indore, with a population of over 35 lakh, is the worst affected district in Madhya Pradesh by the pandemic.
Since March 24, 2020, the district recorded 1,50,178 coronavirus positive cases and 1,343 fatalities.
