Delhi records 623 new COVID cases, 62 deaths; positivity rate at 0.88 pc

Delhi reported 623 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in two-and-a-half months, and 62 more deaths, while the positivity rate fell below one per cent for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

This is the third day that the daily deaths in the city remained below 100. On April 11, the figure was 48.

The national capital on Monday had reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases and 86 more fatalities, while the positivity rate was 0.99 per cent.

On Sunday, 946 new cases and 78 more deaths were reported in Delhi, according to a health department bulletin.

The fresh cases recorded on Tuesday are the lowest since March 18, when 607 people were diagnosed with the disease.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, the national capital's tally of cases stands at 14,26,863 and the death toll at 24,299, the bulletin stated.

A total of 70,813 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 46,715 RT PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests.

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the country, Delhi began witnessing a rise in daily cases and deaths from April 19. It had reported its highest single-day spike of 448 deaths on May 3.

However, there is a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths over the last several days.

The fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.7 per cent, the bulletin said.

There are 10178 active cases, down from 11,040 a day before. As many as 4,888 people are recovering in home isolation, it said.

Out of 24,752 beds in hospitals, 20,347 are vacant.

The bulletin said 1,423 more patients recuperated from COVID-19 on the previous day, taking the total number of recoveries to over 13.92 lakh.

A total of 56,623 people were vaccinated in Delhi in the last 24 hours. So far, over 54 lakh people have been inoculated, including over 12.24 lakh who have received both doses of the vaccine, it added.

