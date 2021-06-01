Left Menu

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:12 IST
Sikkim reports 309 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
Sikkim reported 309 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 15,626, as per the Health Department bulletin issued on Tuesday.

The toll rose to 257 as the Himalayan state reported four more deaths, it said.

At present, Sikkim has 3,992 active cases.

In all, 11,163 patients have recovered from the disease and 214 others migrated out of the state.

Of the new infections, East Sikkim reported 210 cases, followed by West Sikkim (50), South Sikkim (27), and North Sikkim (22).

The new cases were detected after testing 2,672 samples in the last 24 hours.

