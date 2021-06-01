Gowda says there is stabilised supply-demand balance of COVID treatment drugs

Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda said on Tuesday said there is a stabilised supply-demand balance of drugs used for treating COVID infections in the country.

A total 98.87 lakh vials of remdesivir were allocated to States, UTs and Central Institutions from April 21 to May 30, 2021. Production of the drug has been ramped up ten times leading to more supply than the demand, the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

Advertisement

''With the accelerated production, we are planning to supply up to 91 lakh vials up to the end of June,'' he added.

Regarding another critical drug Tocilizumab, Gowda said that Cipla has imported 11,000 vials of 400 mg and 50,000 vials of 80 mg of the medicine from April 25-May 30, 2021.

In addition, the health ministry received 1,002 vials of 400 mg and 50,024 vials of 80 mg via donation in May.

''Further, 20,000 vials of 80 mg and 1,000 vials of 200 mg are likely to arrive in June,'' the minister said.

About Amphotericin B, which is used for treating black fungus infections, Gowda said, ''about 2,70,060 vials of Amphotericin B have been allocated to States/UTs & Central Institutions from May 11 to May 30, 2021. This is in addition to the supplies of 81,651 vials that had been made by manufacturers to states in the first week of May''.

According to Gowda, the production, supply and stock position of other drugs used in treatment of COVID, such as Dexamethasone, Methylprednisolone, Enoxaparin, Favipiravir, Ivermectin, and Dexamethasone tablets are also being reviewed on a weekly basis.

The production has been augmented and stocks are available to meet demand, he said, adding that there is a stabilised supply-demand balance of COVID treatment drugs.

Further, the minister said the government is continuously reviewing the availability of COVID treatment drugs with existing and new manufacturers to ensure that the demand for the drugs is met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)