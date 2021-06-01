HP Bar Council chairman dies due to post-Covid complications

Shimla, Jun 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Bar Council chairman Rama Kant Sharma died due to post-Covid complications at a Shimla hospital on Tuesday, a health official said.

Sharma breathed his last at the general intensive care unit (ICU) of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here on Tuesday, Senior Medical Superintendent Janak Raj said.

He was admitted to the Covid ICU after testing positive for the infection, Raj said.

Later, he was shifted to the general ICU when he tested negative for COVID-19, he added.

His lungs were so much damaged that he could not be saved, the medical official said.

A senior advocate Rama Kant Sharma was unanimously elected as Bar Council chairman for the fourth time in October last year.

Earlier, he held the post between January 12, 2006, and March 1, 2008, and March 2, 2008, and September 12, 2009, and from August 7, 2018, to October 17, 2020. PTI DJI CK

