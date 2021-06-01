75 deaths due to black fungus in Haryana so far, over 700 under treatment: Govt

Left Menu

Seventy-five people have died due to black fungus in Haryana so far, while 734 more are receiving treatment at various hospitals, the state government said Tuesday.It further said that out of the total 927 cases of black fungus reported in Haryana so far, the highest number of 242 were from Gurgaon, followed by 214 in Rohtak and 211 in Hisar.As of May 31, as many as 734 patients were undergoing treatment for black fungus in various hospitals across Haryana, while out of these 118 patients after completely recovering have returned home.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:56 IST
''As of May 31, as many as 734 patients were undergoing treatment for black fungus in various hospitals across Haryana, while out of these 118 patients after completely recovering have returned home. Unfortunately, so far 75 patients have lost their lives,'' according to a state government release. Haryana had recently increased the number of beds in all government medical colleges from 20 to 75 to treat patients of black fungus or mucormycosis.

The number of black fungus cases has been on the increase in the state for the past three weeks.

The Haryana government had recently declared black fungus a notified disease, making it mandatory for doctors to report any case of the disease to the chief medical officer of the district concerned. The state government has also constituted an expert committee to decide on the distribution of Injection Amphotericin-B, a drug required to treat the disease.

The state government had earlier initiated the process for arranging 7,000 Amphotericin-B injections, the release said.

Necessary steps have been taken to ensure timely treatment to every patient, it said.

''Till May 31, 658 injections were supplied to government and aided medical colleges, while 500 injections were supplied to private medical colleges and hospitals ensuring timely treatment of every patient,'' it added.

Meanwhile, another official release said that the Haryana government has been formulating comprehensive strategies for Covid vaccination which has led to the administration of more than 57 lakh vaccine doses to beneficiaries till date.

The state government aims to administer vaccine to 1.76 crore beneficiaries, including 1.05 crore falling in the age group of 18 to 44 years and the remaining 71 lakh in the age group of 45 to 60 years and above, it said, without specifying a timeline.

''Thus, around 3.5 crore vaccination doses are to be administered to 1.76 crore beneficiaries of which 57,11,985 doses have been administered so far,'' it said.

