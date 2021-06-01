Left Menu

COVID-19: Curfew restrictions eased from Tue in MP's Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:04 IST
COVID-19: Curfew restrictions eased from Tue in MP's Indore
  • Country:
  • India

Curfew restrictions in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the state's worst coronavirus-hit district, were eased on Tuesday, though marriage functions were banned for a period of 15 days, officials said.

An order from the collector allowed industrial activities to resume, while grocery shops have been given a time segment of 8am to noon to operate on weekdays.

A maximum of 10 people will be allowed to attend funerals, the order said, adding that all social, political, religious functions are prohibited in view of the pandemic.

'Janata curfew' will continue to be in force in the district on Saturdays and Sunday, when only essential services will be allowed.

Janata curfew was first imposed on April 20 in the district, which has a COVID-19 caseload of 1,50,178, including 1,343 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021