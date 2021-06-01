Left Menu

Vedanta to roll out two COVID field hospitals in Karnataka, Rajasthan this week

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:05 IST
Vedanta on Tuesday said it is rolling out two state-of-the-art COVID-19 field hospitals in Karnataka and Rajasthan this week.

This is part of the company's commitment to beef up the medical infrastructure and strengthen the country's fight against the pandemic, it said.

The Vedanta Cares Field Hospital in Chitradurga will be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday, while Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will launch the speciality COVID-19 hospital in Barmer on Friday.

Each of the air-conditioned field hospitals will have 100 beds to provide timely medical care to COVID-19 patients. The hospitals will have 90 beds with oxygen support, while 10 beds are provided with ventilator support for critical patients.

Vedanta has already commissioned two field hospitals at Delhi-NCR and Naya Raipur in record time.

While the state-of-the-art medical facility at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram has been treating COVID patients, the field hospital at Naya Raipur -- managed by Balco Medical Centre -- was inaugurated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel last week.

Vedanta, which has pledged Rs 150 crore in the fight against the pandemic, is setting up 10 field hospitals with 1,000 beds for COVID-19 patients across the country.

''We are working closely with government bodies and local administration to provide medical facilities and hospital care to those in need. We stand united with the nation in overcoming this challenge,'' Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has said.

