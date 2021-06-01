Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh records 921 fresh COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:15 IST
Himachal Pradesh records 921 fresh COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,91,251 on Tuesday with 921 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 3,165 as 38 more people succumbed to the disease, according to the health department.

There are 12,407 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the department said.

As many as 2,097 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection in a day, taking the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh to 1,75,657, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021