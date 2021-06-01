Left Menu

COVID-19 treatment rates to be reduced in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:20 IST
COVID-19 treatment rates to be reduced in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced rationalisation of the rates of COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals which is expected to give relief to patients outside big cities.

The earlier rates, prescribed by the government during the first wave of the pandemic, were based on the rates prevalent in Mumbai, said health minister Rajesh Tope.

''We have now decided to rationalise them further, so the charges will be reduced in tehsil- and district-level hospitals,'' he said.

Tope was speaking to reporters after attending a meeting with cabinet colleagues and officials.

The government has also identified the private hospitals where the coronavirus infection treatment would be covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), the state's health insurance scheme, he said.

''The government has announced various packages for treatment covering all the costs including doctor's visit and bed charges,'' he added.

''Maharashtra is a progressive state, so the government is bearing the expenses of treatment,'' Tope said.

Besides COVID-19, mucormycosis (black fungus) treatment is also covered under the MJPJAY, he noted.

''There are some 4,000 cases of mucormycosis in the state at present. We are trying to make the medicine for it available to all patients,'' the health minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021