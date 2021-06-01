European Union countries should take account of global vaccine shortages before rolling out shots for adolescents, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said as the Commission authorised Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for use in children as young as 12. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Commission is set to borrow about 80 billion euros ($98 billion) in long-term bonds to finance the Union's plan for economic revival after the pandemic, the EU executive said. It has also approved an 800 million-euro scheme by Greece designed to support tourism companies. * The European Union is set to add Japan to its small list of "safe" countries from which it will allow non-essential travel, EU sources said.

* Portugal expects to start vaccinating 20- to 30-year-olds at the beginning of August, the vaccine task force coordinator said. * Poland will offer vaccinations to children aged 12-15 from June 7 and is also joining an EU certificate scheme to make travel easier, ministers said.

* France will set up a new 3 billion euro fund to support mid-sized and large companies as they emerge from the crisis, finance minister said. * Germany's public health agency lowered the coronavirus risk level to "high" from "very high" for the first time in 2021.

AMERICAS * Chile's public health regulator on Monday approved the use of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for teenagers, it said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India could have as many as 10 million doses of vaccines available per day in July and August, the government said, while the country will stick to its schedule of giving two doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

* Hong Kong's financial regulators told banks, brokers and asset managers to identify staff in key roles and encourage them to receive a vaccine. * Thailand's government expects 473 billion baht ($15.18 billion) to be injected into the economy in the second half, an official said.

* Delivery to the Philippines of the first batches of a promised 17 million doses of Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccines has been delayed by several weeks and reduced in size, a presidential adviser said. * Malaysia began a two-week national lockdown as authorities tackle a wave of infections that has hit record levels in recent weeks.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel will gradually end jobless benefits, starting with people younger than 28 and without children, the finance ministry said.

* The World Health Organization will start vaccinations next week in north Yemen where the Houthi authorities in control have largely denied any outbreak there. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna filed for full U.S. approval of its vaccine, becoming the second drugmaker to seek a broader regulatory nod. * India's Biological E. said it has entered into a licensing agreement with Providence Therapeutics Holdings to manufacture the Canadian company's mRNA vaccine in India.

* Foxconn and its billionaire founder Terry Gou sought permission from Taiwan's government to buy vaccines from BioNTech. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks hit a record high again and oil rose, as markets shrugged off concerns about rising inflation and looked ahead to U.S. data later in the week that should offer a major clue to the health of the world's biggest economy. * Ireland extended the main financial supports for firms hit hard by the pandemic and announced the first phasing out of other emergency measures.

* Brazil's economy expanded by 1.2% in the first quarter, data showed, taking Latin America's largest economy to its pre-pandemic size at the end of 2019. ($1 = 0.8175 euro) ($1 = 31.1500 baht) (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Jagoda Darlak; Editing by William Maclean and Steve Orlofsky)

