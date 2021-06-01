Three new coronavirus cases found in Dharavi

The slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai reported only three new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the civic body said.

The congested area with a population of over six lakh thus reported a single-digit rise in cases on the eighth day in a row, the civic body said.

Dharavi had witnessed an alarming rise in cases in the beginning of April 2021. It had reported 99 cases -- the highest daily spike so far -- on April 8, 2021.

On May 23, the area recorded 16 COVID-19 cases, after which the cases dipped to single digit.

The caseload in the area on Tuesday stood at 6,825, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There are 17 active COVID-19 cases in Dharavi while 6,449 patients have recovered, he said.

The BMC does not publish death figures from Dharavi.

The day before the area had reported only two COVID-19 cases, the lowest spike in several months.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered to be Asia's largest slum with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

