1,002 fresh COVID-19 cases, 65 more deaths in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Tuesday recorded 1,002 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 9,40,960 while 65 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,450, according to an official report.

Jaipur reported the highest number of deaths at 12, followed by 11 in Udaipur and five in Bharatpur, the report stated.

Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported 233, Alwar 111 and Udaipur 107, it said.

There are 37,477 active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan. So far, 8,95,033 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection in the state, the report said.

