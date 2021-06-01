Left Menu

Italy reports 93 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 2,483 new cases

Italy reported 93 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 82 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,483 from 1,820. Italy has registered 126,221 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 21:19 IST
Italy reported 93 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 82 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,483 from 1,820.

Italy has registered 126,221 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.22 million cases to date. The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,192 on Tuesday, down from 6,482 a day earlier.

There were 41 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 38 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 989 from a previous 1,033, falling below 1,000 for the first time since late October. Some 221,818 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 86,977, the health ministry said.

