Polisario Front leader Ghali plans to leave Spain soon - El Pais

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-06-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 21:27 IST
  Country:
  Spain

Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali, who has been receiving treatment in a Spanish hospital for more than a month, plans to leave Spain imminently, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

The Western Sahara independence movement leader, whose admittance to the hospital in the northern city of Logrono triggered a diplomatic row with Morocco which claims sovereignty over the territory, is expected to leave in coming hours, El Pais said.

