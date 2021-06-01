179 coronavirus deaths reported in UP, toll rises to 20,672

With 179 fresh COVID-19 fatalities reported in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the state rose to 20,672 while the total cases in UP touched 16,92,709 with as many as 1,317 fresh cases on Tuesday.

Of the fresh deaths, 28 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 19 from Lakhimpur Kheri and 13 from Gorakhpur, a Health department release issued here said.

Of the new cases, 68 have been reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 61 from Lakhimpur Kheri, 59 from Varanasi, 55 from Saharanpur, 54 from Lucknow and 53 from Muzaffarnagar, it said.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 5,625 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,39,572.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 32,465, the release said. The number of patients in home isolation stands at 18,388.

In the past 24 hours, more than 3.23 lakh samples have been tested, while so far, over 4.97 crore samples in the state have been tested, the release added.

An official spokesman said the vaccination campaign, aimed at vaccinating one crore people in a month, started in UP from Tuesday.

Claimed by the spokesman as the world's biggest vaccination campaign, two special vaccination centres have been set up in rural areas and three in urban areas for vaccinating the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Permission has been given to increase two more centres in large districts as per the requirement.

At the same time, two guardian vaccination centres have been set up for the parents of children below 12 years of age in each district, the spokesman added.

