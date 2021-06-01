France reports 127 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals
France reported 127 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Tuesday, compared to 126 on Monday, and the number of COVID-19 patients remained on the decline.
The number of people in hospital with the virus fell by 508 to 16,088 and the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 120 to 2,825 people. Both numbers have been falling steadily for weeks.
