Atishi urges Centre to provide Covaxin doses for 18-44 age group 'at earliest'

With the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group suspended for nine straight days, AAP MLA Atishi on Tuesday requested the Centre to supply Covaxin doses for the youth of the city ''at the earliest'' as from June 2, they would be eligible for the second dose as well.

The Centre has said that it would provide the doses for the 18-44 age group to Delhi on June 10 but it is ''very far'', the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Kalkaji constituency said.

''Delhi has still not received vaccines for its youth. On Wednesday, those who got their first dose in May will be eligible for their second dose as well,'' Atishi said.

''As per the central government, we will get the vaccines for the youth on June 10. But June 10 is very far, especially for the youth who would have to come out of their homes as the unlocking process begins.

''We hope that the central government will listen to the youth of the city and deliver the vaccines at the earliest,'' she said.

A total of 56,559 people above 45 years were vaccinated on Monday. Of these, 36,512 beneficiaries received their first dose and 20,047 got the second dose, Atishi said.

She said about 4,43,750 Covid vaccine doses, including 3,96,000 of Covishield, are available in Delhi for the 45-plus age group, and going by the average vaccination speed in Delhi, these would last only for 19 days.

Currently, Delhi has 47,310 Covaxin doses and they are being used to administer second doses, she added.

Atishi reiterated that private hospitals, where vaccination for the 18-44 age group is still going on, are charging exorbitant prices.

''Right now, vaccination for the youth is being carried out only at private hospitals and at exorbitant prices, as we have shared with everyone previously. But the vaccination drive for 45+ is still underway (at government-run centres),'' she said.

So far, 54,09,352 people, including 41,85,00 who have received only the first dose, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

''Over 12 lakh people have been administered both doses,'' Atishi said.

