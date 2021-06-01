PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.25 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 60154 57915 758 1481 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1426863 1392386 24299 10178 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 757868 733205 8383 16280 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 191251 175657 3165 12407 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 292360 255145 3939 33276 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 18662 16859 189 1614 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 569756 521663 14649 33444 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 940960 895033 8450 37477 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 330475 290990 6497 27216 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1692709 1639572 20672 32465 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1704388 1546617 11034 146737 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2618735 2290861 29554 298299 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2516314 2334502 9009 202426 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 8166 6538 33 1567 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 105432 93173 1550 10709 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2123029 1802176 24722 296131 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 580844 544294 3296 33254 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 973349 927145 13077 33127 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10296 9992 4 300 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 156569 142031 2671 11867 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 810730 771860 9855 29015 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 781108 752693 8112 20303 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5761015 5331319 96198 230681 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7005 6719 115 171 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 27272 23402 115 3755 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 415898 359802 3416 52680 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 707935 688462 5222 14250 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 337774 323876 4991 8902 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 51549 41782 825 8942 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 36065 28867 592 6606 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 12399 9315 42 3042 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 21854 16111 372 4725 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 773732 692027 2791 78861 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 15626 11163 257 3992 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 51974 44848 516 5706 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1385801 1291510 15678 78613 ------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 28275917 26069510 335048 1790499 ------------------------------------------------------------------- INCREASED BY 114996 150910 3378 -108803 ------------------------------------------------------------------- In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,81,75,044 and the death toll at 3,31,895. The ministry said there are 18,95,520 active cases, while 2,59,47,629 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)