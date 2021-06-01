Manipur reports first 2 cases of black fungus

Manipur detected its first two cases of mucormycosis or black fungus infection on Tuesday in separate hospitals, the state health department said.

The infection was found in two male patients admitted at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Shija Hospital after they were treated for coronavirus, the department said in a statement.

Both the hospitals are in state capital Imphal.

All hospitals, health centres and clinics were asked to report such cases to the health department, the statement added.

