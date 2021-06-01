Nepal reports 5,285 new cases of coronavirus; infections tally increases to 566,857: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported 5,285 new cases of coronavirus in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 566,587, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The Ministry of Health and Population also said the nation has reported 68 new cases of deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 7,454. ''The total number of new cases in the last 24 hours stand at 5,285 taking the total infections of coronavirus to 566,857,'' the health ministry said in a statement. As of Tuesday there are 104,789 corona active cases in the country. Nepal's Covid-19 recovery rate currently stands at 80.2 per cent, the statement said.

