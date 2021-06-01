Left Menu

IMA seeks strong law against healthcare violence, demands action over assault on doctor in Assam

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an effective and strong law "against healthcare violence".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 23:42 IST
IMA seeks strong law against healthcare violence, demands action over assault on doctor in Assam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an effective and strong law "against healthcare violence". In a letter to the Home Minister, IMA referred to an incident in Assam on Monday in which a mob thrashed a doctor after a COVID-19 patient died and said there was a "barbaric attack" on Dr Seuj Kumar.

"It was an extremely inhuman attack," the IMA said. The doctor was working in the Covid care centre in Hojal district of the state. Indian Medical Association urged the minister to consider its appeal on emergency basis and enact the strong and effective Act to safeguard the healthcare professionals of the country.

IMA said that healthcare violence is violent incidents directed against doctors, healthcare staff and healthcare establishments with or without reason. It said that the incidences of healthcare violence have increased over the years and have become widespread and pose threat to the medical practice.

It said that medical fraternity has been working tirelessly during the pandemic and is also facing a serious threat from healthcare violence. "There are many incidents of healthcare violence taking place across the country. Doctors and healthcare staff is finding it difficult to work under stress of violence. Healthcare violence has become an alarming phenomenon across the country. The real size of problem is largely unknown and recent information shows that the current knowledge is tip of iceberg," the letter said.

"India needs a comprehensive, uniform and effective law against the healthcare violence. We request you to kindly approve an effective and strong act against the healthcare violence," it added. IMA also sought "immediate strict action" on culprits in the Assam incidence.

IMA had earlier in the day urged the Assam government to take strict action against those responsible for assault on the doctor. It demanded that all hospitals should be declared as protective zone. The Assam Medical Service Association had also written to IMA over the issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021