Assam logs 51 more COVID-19 cases, 4682 new cases

Assam reported 51 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday taking the death toll to 3,416, while the number of cases rose sharply with 4,682 persons testing positive for the infection, pushing the caseload to 4,15,898, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.

Of the fresh fatalities, seven were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by six in Dibrugarh, five in Kamrup, four each in Cachar, Hojai, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia, three each in Darrang and Jorhat, two each in Goalpara and Kokrajhar, and one each in Baksa, Bongaigaon, and Sonitpur districts.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 4,682 cases against the testing of 1,15,513 samples on Tuesday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 4.05 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The state had reported 4,348 coronavirus positive cases on Monday against the testing of 1,11,586 samples.

Currently, the state has a total of 51,333 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs). Some of them are in home isolation.

Of the new cases, the highest 517 patients were detected from Tinsukia, followed by 403 in Kamrup Metropolitan, 324 in Cachar, and 307 in Nagaon.

With 4,15,898 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 3.73 per cent against the total testing of 1,11,61,215 samples so far.

During the day, the state reported more recoveries than the number of new infections with 4,992 patients discharged from facilities, the bulletin said.

In Assam, 3,59,802 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far.

The NHM further said a total of 41,73,550 doses of vaccines have been administered and the figure includes 8,37,248 second doses.

A total of 37,843 persons were vaccinated on Sunday, down from 42,468 shots on Monday.

