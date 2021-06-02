Left Menu

Proportion of children catching coronavirus infection is still small: Maha govt

The Maharashtra health department on Tuesday said there has not been any significant rise in the coronavirus positivity among children, but the number of infections went up as the second wave was more intense.Only seven percent children are infected due to COVID-19 compared to the cumulative caseload.

Updated: 02-06-2021 00:18 IST
''Only seven percent children are infected due to COVID-19 compared to the cumulative caseload. However, due to the second wave, the infection spread was huge, hence the absolute numbers of children contracting COVID-19 appear huge,'' it said in a statement.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said a paediatric task force has already been set up in view of fear that the next wave might affect children more.

''Preparations are going on. However, the study of cases in the last few months indicate there is no exponential rise in the number of children catching the infection,'' he said.

